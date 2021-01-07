Menu
2014 Nissan NV200

172,000 KM

Details Description

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
Easy Way Auto Services

647-402-6206

Location

Easy Way Auto Services

176 Toryork Dr, Unit 8A, Toronto, ON M9L 1X6

172,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6606467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean vehicle and in great condition ,

New brakes all around, Oil change just done.

Free registration, HST extra.

 

NO ADMINISTRATION FEES, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO EXTRA CHARGES!

WARRANTY coverage can be added at an additional cost, we offer wide range of coverage's to suit all your needs.

The vehicle will come SAFETY certified and fully detailed.

Financing Available. 

Make an appointment to see this vehicle and test drive it.

 

Give us a call today and we will be happy to assist!

647-402-6206

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

