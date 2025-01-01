Menu
2014 Nissan Pathfinder

173,500 KM

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4DR SL

12925571

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4DR SL

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
173,500KM
As Is Condition
VIN 5N1AR2MM6EC662542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 173,500 KM

Vehicle Description

SL! 4WD! LEATHER SEAT! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS!

CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! PUSH START! SMART KEYS! POWER LIFT GATE! BLUETOOTH! AND

SO MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! ONE OWNER! DRIVE

SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO

TWO OFF SITE PARKING LOTS! 

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118     647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-356-8118

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2014 Nissan Pathfinder