$8,999+ taxes & licensing
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
4WD 4DR SL
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
4WD 4DR SL
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 173,500 KM
Vehicle Description
SL! 4WD! LEATHER SEAT! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS!
CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! PUSH START! SMART KEYS! POWER LIFT GATE! BLUETOOTH! AND
SO MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! ONE OWNER! DRIVE
SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO
TWO OFF SITE PARKING LOTS!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Why Buy New Motors
Email Why Buy New Motors
Why Buy New Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-356-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-356-8118