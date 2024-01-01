2014 Nissan Quest

Menu
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JN8AE2KP7E9108571, NAVIGATION, DVD, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, White on Grey Leather, Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Advanced Climate Control System with Plasmacluster Purifier, Pwr. Tailgate, Pwr. Sliding Doors, BOSE Premium Stereo, Leather Steering with Audi/Cruise/Phone Ctrls., 120V Power Supply, Blind Spot Monitor, Roof Rack, Fog Lights, Tinted Windows, Keyless-GO, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, All Service Records, Ontario Driven, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!


FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

134,000 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
134,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8AE2KP7E9108571

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey Leather
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JN8AE2KP7E9108571, NAVIGATION, DVD, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, White on Grey Leather, Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Advanced Climate Control System with Plasmacluster Purifier, Pwr. Tailgate, Pwr. Sliding Doors, BOSE Premium Stereo, Leather Steering with Audi/Cruise/Phone Ctrls., 120V Power Supply, Blind Spot Monitor, Roof Rack, Fog Lights, Tinted Windows, Keyless-GO, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, All Service Records, Ontario Driven, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!


FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

