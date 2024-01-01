$16,900+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Quest
LE|NAVI|DVD|REARCAM|PANOROOF|LEATHER|ALLOYS
2014 Nissan Quest
LE|NAVI|DVD|REARCAM|PANOROOF|LEATHER|ALLOYS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey Leather
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 134,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JN8AE2KP7E9108571, NAVIGATION, DVD, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, White on Grey Leather, Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Advanced Climate Control System with Plasmacluster Purifier, Pwr. Tailgate, Pwr. Sliding Doors, BOSE Premium Stereo, Leather Steering with Audi/Cruise/Phone Ctrls., 120V Power Supply, Blind Spot Monitor, Roof Rack, Fog Lights, Tinted Windows, Keyless-GO, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, All Service Records, Ontario Driven, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Best Buy Auto
Email Best Buy Auto
Best Buy Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-260-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371