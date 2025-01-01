$11,988+ taxes & licensing
2014 Nissan Rogue
AWD 4dr SL
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$11,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 118,800 KM
Vehicle Description
SL AWD! SUPER LOW KM! ONLY 118800 KM! LEATHER SEAT! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! PUSH
START! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! POWER LIFT GATE! BLUETOOTH! POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT!
AND MUCH MORE TO LIST! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ALL DEALER SERVICED!
DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! WHITE ON BLACK, GOOD COLOR COMBINATION! AS IS SALE!
CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE
LOTS!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
416-356-8118