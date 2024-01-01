Menu
<p>2014 NISSAN SENTRA SL - TECH PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - POWER SUNROOF - LEATHER SEATS - HEATED SEATS - PUSH BUTTON START - TOUCHSCREEN INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM - SPORT MODE - ECO MODE - CRUISE CONTROL - BOSE AUDIO - FULL POWER GROUP OPTIONS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO - FOG LIGHTS - ALLOY WHEELS - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE.</p><p>CARFAX VERIFIED - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $7,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/</p><p>We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.</p>

2014 Nissan Sentra

208,000 KM

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Sentra

SL-TECH-NAVI-CAMERA-SUNROOF-LEATHER-LOADED

2014 Nissan Sentra

SL-TECH-NAVI-CAMERA-SUNROOF-LEATHER-LOADED

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

208,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP4EL622472

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 208,000 KM

2014 NISSAN SENTRA SL - TECH PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - POWER SUNROOF - LEATHER SEATS - HEATED SEATS - PUSH BUTTON START - TOUCHSCREEN INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM - SPORT MODE - ECO MODE - CRUISE CONTROL - BOSE AUDIO - FULL POWER GROUP OPTIONS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO - FOG LIGHTS - ALLOY WHEELS - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE.

CARFAX VERIFIED - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $7,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

2014 Nissan Sentra