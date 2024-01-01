$7,900+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Sentra
SL-TECH-NAVI-CAMERA-SUNROOF-LEATHER-LOADED
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 208,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 NISSAN SENTRA SL - TECH PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - POWER SUNROOF - LEATHER SEATS - HEATED SEATS - PUSH BUTTON START - TOUCHSCREEN INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM - SPORT MODE - ECO MODE - CRUISE CONTROL - BOSE AUDIO - FULL POWER GROUP OPTIONS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO - FOG LIGHTS - ALLOY WHEELS - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE.
CARFAX VERIFIED - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $7,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.
