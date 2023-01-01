Menu
2014 Nissan Versa

109,428 KM

Details Description Features

$12,980

+ tax & licensing
$12,980

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2014 Nissan Versa

2014 Nissan Versa

Note SL Tech w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control, Nav

2014 Nissan Versa

Note SL Tech w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,980

+ taxes & licensing

109,428KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10099221
  • Stock #: 19368
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP0EL373796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 109,428 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Navigation
USB port
Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
AUX Port
AM/FM/CD Audio System
Around View Monitor (360 Camera)
5.8” Colour Display
4.3” Colour Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

