2014 Nissan Versa

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,980 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 9 , 4 2 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10099221

10099221 Stock #: 19368

19368 VIN: 3N1CE2CP0EL373796

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 109,428 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Power Options Power Windows & Locks Mechanical Push Button Start Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features Navigation USB port Heated Side Mirrors Steering Wheel Mounted Controls AUX Port AM/FM/CD Audio System Around View Monitor (360 Camera) 5.8” Colour Display 4.3” Colour Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.