Versa note sv>>Automatic > Power windows and locks>Bluetooth>Steering wheel controls> Clean carfax>accident free trade.

2014 Nissan Versa

142,513 KM

$8,991

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Nissan Versa

Note 1.6 SV ECONOMICAL HATCHBACK. FUEL EFFICIENT AND RELIABLE. CLEAN CARFAX!

2014 Nissan Versa

Note 1.6 SV ECONOMICAL HATCHBACK. FUEL EFFICIENT AND RELIABLE. CLEAN CARFAX!

Sherway Nissan

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

416-239-1217

$8,991

+ taxes & licensing

142,513KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3n1ce2cpxel367861

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # P6796
  • Mileage 142,513 KM

Versa note sv>>Automatic > Power windows and locks>Bluetooth>Steering wheel controls>
Clean carfax>accident free trade.



Sherway Nissan in business since 1987 offers a brand new 47,000 square-ft, state of the art Sales & Service facility conveniently located at QEW and Kipling Ave, just east of Hwy 427.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sherway Nissan

Sherway Nissan

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

416-239-1217

$8,991

+ taxes & licensing

Sherway Nissan

416-239-1217

2014 Nissan Versa