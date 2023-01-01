Menu
Over 14 Years in business,

--- Fully certified

---H/B,,,,,,,,,, Low KM ,,,,,Super gas saver ,,,,,,,,, 4 door ,,,, Automatic,,,,

----No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!

-- Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing available,

- Welcome for test drive today !!!

-- OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. --- Please call @ 416 398 5959. -- FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND

 

-- THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

--- BEFORE PURCHASE!!! -- ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,

-- BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,

-- OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!! -- OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

 

-- Were located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .

2014 Nissan Versa Note

160,400 KM

$7,800

+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Versa Note

2014 Nissan Versa Note

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

160,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3n1ce2cp8el402851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business,

--- Fully certified

---H/B,,,,,,,,,, Low KM ,,,,,Super gas saver ,,,,,,,,, 4 door ,,,, Automatic,,,,


----No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!

-- Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing available,

- Welcome for test drive today !!!

-- OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. --- Please call @ 416 398 5959. -- FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND

 

-- THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

--- BEFORE PURCHASE!!! -- ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,

-- BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,

-- OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!! -- OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

 

-- We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .

-- Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

-- FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -

-- HAGGLE FREE

-- NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-XXXX

416-398-5959

$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

2014 Nissan Versa Note