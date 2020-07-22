+ taxes & licensing
2014 PORSCHE 911 | CARERRA S | 3.8L FLAT 6 400HP | COUPE | RWD | PDK | NAVIGATION | SPORTS CHRONO PACKAGE | PADDLE SHIFTERS | SUNROOF | ENTRTY AND DRIVE | HEATED SEATS | PARK DISTANCE/ASSIST | PORSCHE DYNAMIC LIGHT SYSTEM | RED BRAKE CALIPERS | CLEAR TAILIGHTS | BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM | SPORT SEATS | SIRIUS RADIO | BLUETOOTH | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The Porsche 911 Carrera S possesses an aggressive yet classy appearance with a Metallic Blue exterior paired with a classic Black leather interior. You'll love the driving experience. Porsche's Rear Wheel Drive C2 Model with a rear engine layout makes this an absolute beast yet refined. With a 3.8L Flat 6 (Boxer Motor) making 400HP mated to the quick shifting PDK transmission you will be sure to carve the roads! With Porsche rating the 0-60 in just 4.1 Seconds and the standard Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) active roll stabilization system. Porsche claims its PDCC technology enhances cornering performance by keeping the tires in their optimal position at all times, while minimizing body roll. Features like power-operated seats sport seats, parking sensor, upgraded optional Porsche Dynamic Light System, Heated Seats, Bose Audio System along with Satellite radio, Navigation and premium speakers provide you with comfort and convenience. To keep you safe, this 911 is equipped with Traction Control, Stability Control, Anti-lock brakes, Airbags (front, side-impact).
Standard equipment includes everything found on Carrera models plus larger brakes and an adjustable sport suspension, known as the Porsche Active Suspension Management System (PASM) with a lower ride height and selectable driving modes. Standard wheels are 20-inch alloys. This specific example also features the Sports Chrono Package, whcih features an enhanced by the Launch Control and motorsport-derived gearshift strategy.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
