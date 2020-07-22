2014 Porsche 911

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Power Brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Rear fog lights Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Comfort HEATED Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting Seating Upholstery: Leather Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear 2 Retained Accessory Power Trunk release Rear Stabilizer Bar low fuel Front stabilizer bar digital odometer coolant USB Radio data system Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets Active suspension engine oil Electronic Parking Brake speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution HD Radio Jack 4 Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM range Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Center console trim: leather Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Interior accents: leather Center console: front console with storage Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Limited slip differential: center Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Active head restraints: dual front Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Front wipers: rain sensing Power outlet(s): 12V front Headlights: HID/Xenon Suspension control: electronic Dash trim: leather Driver seat manual adjustments: 2 Front seat type: sport Passenger seat manual adjustments: 2 Rear seat type: bucket Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Tire type: performance Shift knob trim: leather One-touch windows: 2 Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel Rear brake diameter: 13.0 Side mirrors: auto-dimming Floor material: carpet Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Total speakers: 9 Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Watts: 235 Front brake diameter: 13.0 Seatbelt warning sensor: front Daytime running lights: LED Tuned suspension: sport Power door locks: auto-locking Foot pedal trim: stainless steel Rear spoiler: electronically controlled variable intermittent Window defogger: rear Tire fill alert iPod/iPhone single disc Warnings and reminders: lamp failure auto delay off reclining self-leveling auto on

