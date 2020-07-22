Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Porsche 911

52,399 KM

Details Description Features

$89,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$89,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2014 Porsche 911

2014 Porsche 911

Carrera S, 400HP, PDK, SPORT CHRONO, NAV, PASM

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Porsche 911

Carrera S, 400HP, PDK, SPORT CHRONO, NAV, PASM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 5613600
  2. 5613600
  3. 5613600
  4. 5613600
  5. 5613600
  6. 5613600
  7. 5613600
Contact Seller

$89,800

+ taxes & licensing

52,399KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5613600
  • Stock #: PC5956
  • VIN: WP0AB2A97ES122728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour DARK BLUE METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC5956
  • Mileage 52,399 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 PORSCHE 911 | CARERRA S | 3.8L FLAT 6 400HP | COUPE | RWD | PDK | NAVIGATION | SPORTS CHRONO PACKAGE | PADDLE SHIFTERS | SUNROOF | ENTRTY AND DRIVE | HEATED SEATS | PARK DISTANCE/ASSIST | PORSCHE DYNAMIC LIGHT SYSTEM | RED BRAKE CALIPERS | CLEAR TAILIGHTS | BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM | SPORT SEATS | SIRIUS RADIO | BLUETOOTH | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The Porsche 911 Carrera S possesses an aggressive yet classy appearance with a Metallic Blue exterior paired with a classic Black leather interior. You'll love the driving experience. Porsche's Rear Wheel Drive C2 Model with a rear engine layout makes this an absolute beast yet refined. With a 3.8L Flat 6 (Boxer Motor) making 400HP mated to the quick shifting PDK transmission you will be sure to carve the roads! With Porsche rating the 0-60 in just 4.1 Seconds and the standard Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) active roll stabilization system. Porsche claims its PDCC technology enhances cornering performance by keeping the tires in their optimal position at all times, while minimizing body roll. Features like power-operated seats sport seats, parking sensor, upgraded optional Porsche Dynamic Light System, Heated Seats, Bose Audio System along with Satellite radio, Navigation and premium speakers provide you with comfort and convenience. To keep you safe, this 911 is equipped with Traction Control, Stability Control, Anti-lock brakes, Airbags (front, side-impact).







Standard equipment includes everything found on Carrera models plus larger brakes and an adjustable sport suspension, known as the Porsche Active Suspension Management System (PASM) with a lower ride height and selectable driving modes. Standard wheels are 20-inch alloys. This specific example also features the Sports Chrono Package, whcih features an enhanced by the Launch Control and motorsport-derived gearshift strategy.



WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear fog lights
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Upholstery: Leather
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
2
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
coolant
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Active suspension
engine oil
Electronic Parking Brake
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
HD Radio
Jack
4
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
range
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Interior accents: leather
Center console: front console with storage
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Limited slip differential: center
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Suspension control: electronic
Dash trim: leather
Driver seat manual adjustments: 2
Front seat type: sport
Passenger seat manual adjustments: 2
Rear seat type: bucket
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Tire type: performance
Shift knob trim: leather
One-touch windows: 2
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 9
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Watts: 235
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Tuned suspension: sport
Power door locks: auto-locking
Foot pedal trim: stainless steel
Rear spoiler: electronically controlled
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
Tire fill alert
iPod/iPhone
single disc
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
auto delay off
reclining
self-leveling
auto on

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2012 BMW X5 xDrive35...
 102,853 KM
$16,800 + tax & lic
2008 Mercedes-Benz C...
 146,112 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Challenge...
 47,418 KM
$58,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory