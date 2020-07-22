+ taxes & licensing
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
2014 PORSCHE BOXSTER | CONVERTIBLE | MANUAL | PORSCHE DYNAMIC LIGHT SYSTEM | BOSE SURROUND SOUND | SPORTS DESIGN STEERING WHEEL | SPORT SEATS PLUS | CONVENIENCE PACKAGE | SPORTS EXHAUST | PARKING SENSORS | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE
This 2014 Porsche Boxster is nothing less than the total refinement of Porsches belief of what a roadster should be, honed and sharpened to give it a completely new expression. Powered by a powerful 2.7L Flat-6 Producing 265 horsepower and a maximum torque of 2207 lb.-ft. mated to a engaging 6 Speed Manual - you will absolutely blast down the backroads. Top Down, feel the wind in your hair, turning heads with a beautiful Blue exterior and matching Blue leather interior with Sport Seats.Equipped with Electric Seats, BOSE Premium Sound System option, Porsche Infotainment. Car is outfitted with the Sports Tailpipe option for amazing sound. Enjoy premium ammenities including Heated Power Mirrors, Wind Deflector, Climate Control, Rain-sensing Wipers, Satellite Radio, CD/MP3, Bluetooth, Power Locks and Windows, and much more. For safety this vehicle is equipped with dual front/side Advanced Airbags with side impact protection beams, TPMS, Anti-theft Security.
