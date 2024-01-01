$32,900+ tax & licensing
2014 Porsche Cayenne
GTS-SPORT CHRONO-CARBON-21" WHEELS-1 OWNER
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 116,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 PORSCHE CAYENNE GTS - 1 OWNER - GTS INTERIOR PACKAGE WITH CARMINE RED STITCHING - SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE - CARBON FIBER PACKAGE - SPORT DESIGN STEERING WHEEL - SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM - 21" SPORT DESIGN WHEELS - RED BRAKE CALIPERS - GTS EMBOSSED HEADRESTS - CARMINE RED SEAT BELTS - ALCANTARA HEADLINER - GTS DOOR SILLS - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - LANE CHANGE ASSIST - PARKING ASSIST - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - QUAD LED LIGHTS - PORSCHE INTELLIGENT PERFORMANCE - HEATED SEATS - ELECTRIC POWER TAILGATE - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM - HEATED WINDSCREEN - AMBIENT LIGHTING - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.
EXCELLENT CONDITION - CLEAN TITLE - CARFAX VERIFIED - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $32,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.
