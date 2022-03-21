$42,800+ tax & licensing
2014 Porsche Cayenne
Tiptronic, AWD, PREMIUM PKG, BLACK PKG, NAV, CAM
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$42,800
- Listing ID: 8816273
- Stock #: PC8428
- VIN: WP1AA2A28ELA96428
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC8428
- Mileage 56,127 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 PORSCHE CAYENNE | AWD | PREMIUM PACKAGE | POWER STEERING PLUS | PORSCHE INTELLIGENT PERFORMANCE | COMFORT LIGHTING PACKAGE | HIGH GLOSS BLACK EXTERIOR PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | POWER MOONROOF | FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST | LANE CHANGE ASSIST | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | COMPASS DISPLAY | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | MEMORY AND POWER SEATS | DRIVER MEMORY PACKAGE | 14-WAY POWER MEMORY SEATS | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2014 Cayenne provides a concentrated dose of enthusiasm and practicality at the same time. This generation of Cayenne is powered by a 3.6-litre V6 engine that generates 300 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. The V6 Engine is coupled with an 8-Speed Triptronic automatic transmission with manual mode. Each shift is blistering fast and refined at the same time.
This 2014 Porsche Cayenne features a White exterior finish with Black Exterior Package and a Luxor Beige leather interior. The interior also features Silver Aluminum trim throughout, a Power Moonroof, Comfort Lighting Package with Comfort/Driver Memory Package, and much more.
Enjoy the conveniences & comfort of Navigation, Reverse Camera with Sensors, Power Moonroof, Heated Seats, Paddle Shift transmission, SirusXM Satellite Radio and Bluetooth Connectivity. Top rated in safety which has an impressive braking system, Front & Side Airbags, Latch System and Tire Pressure Monitoring System.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
