Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>New arrival, recent trade in, one owner, accident free and well equipped with a 5.7L Hemi V8 engine, automatic transmission, 4WD, power group, leather seats, navigation, reverse camera, fiberglass rear cargo cover and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE</p>

2014 RAM 1500

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 RAM 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

  1. 1720459708
  2. 1720459717
  3. 1720459878
  4. 1720459882
  5. 1720459886
  6. 1720459889
  7. 1720459897
  8. 1720460826
  9. 1720460825
  10. 1720460826
  11. 1720460825
  12. 1720460825
  13. 1720460826
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Good Condition
VIN 1C6RR7MT8ES352515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 9326
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

New arrival, recent trade in, one owner, accident free and well equipped with a 5.7L Hemi V8 engine, automatic transmission, 4WD, power group, leather seats, navigation, reverse camera, fiberglass rear cargo cover and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales

Used 2014 RAM 1500 for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 RAM 1500 0 $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Toyota Sienna LE 8 PASSENGER for sale in Toronto, ON
2011 Toyota Sienna LE 8 PASSENGER 202,000 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota RAV4 for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Toyota RAV4 250,000 KM $16,495 + tax & lic

Email Lawrence Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-7878

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500