2014 RAM 1500
Location
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
VIN 1C6RR7MT8ES352515
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 9326
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
New arrival, recent trade in, one owner, accident free and well equipped with a 5.7L Hemi V8 engine, automatic transmission, 4WD, power group, leather seats, navigation, reverse camera, fiberglass rear cargo cover and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
