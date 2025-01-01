$24,900+ taxes & licensing
2014 RAM 1500
LONGHORN|NAVI|REARCAM|ENGRAVED LEATHER
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$24,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Navy Blue
- Interior Colour Saddle Brown Engraved Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 146,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1C6RR7PTXES196134, LARAMIE LONGHORN, 5.7L V8, 4X4, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, RUNNING BOARDS, TONEAU COVER, 20in CHROME WHEELS, ENGRAVED SADDLE BROWN LEATHER, TOWING CAPACITY - 10,350lbs., Navy Blue on Saddle Brown Leather, P wr./Heated/Ventilated Seats, Wood/Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise/On-Board Computer Ctrls., Heated Steering, Push Start Button, Fog Lights, ABS, Stability Ctrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Best Buy Auto
