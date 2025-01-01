Menu
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1C6RR7PTXES196134, LARAMIE LONGHORN, 5.7L V8, 4X4, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, RUNNING BOARDS, TONEAU COVER, 20in CHROME WHEELS, ENGRAVED SADDLE BROWN LEATHER, TOWING CAPACITY - 10,350lbs., Navy Blue on Saddle Brown Leather, P    wr./Heated/Ventilated Seats, Wood/Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise/On-Board Computer Ctrls., Heated Steering, Push Start Button, Fog Lights, ABS, Stability Ctrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

2014 RAM 1500

146,000 KM

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing
2014 RAM 1500

LONGHORN|NAVI|REARCAM|ENGRAVED LEATHER

13380263

2014 RAM 1500

LONGHORN|NAVI|REARCAM|ENGRAVED LEATHER

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
146,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7PTXES196134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Navy Blue
  • Interior Colour Saddle Brown Engraved Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1C6RR7PTXES196134, LARAMIE LONGHORN, 5.7L V8, 4X4, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, RUNNING BOARDS, TONEAU COVER, 20in CHROME WHEELS, ENGRAVED SADDLE BROWN LEATHER, TOWING CAPACITY - 10,350lbs., Navy Blue on Saddle Brown Leather, P    wr./Heated/Ventilated Seats, Wood/Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise/On-Board Computer Ctrls., Heated Steering, Push Start Button, Fog Lights, ABS, Stability Ctrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

647-260-0371

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2014 RAM 1500