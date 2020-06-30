Menu
2014 RAM 1500

207,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

SLT|5.7L HEMI V8|4WD|CREW CAB|6 SEATS|ALLOY WHEELS

2014 RAM 1500

SLT|5.7L HEMI V8|4WD|CREW CAB|6 SEATS|ALLOY WHEELS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5344193
  • Stock #: 103653
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT9ES103653

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

207,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 207,000 KM

Vehicle Description

VIN# 1C6RR7GT9ES103653, SLT, 4WD, CREW CAB, 5.7L HEMI V8, ALLOY WHEELS, 6-PASSENGERS, Air Conditioning, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Pwr. Windows, Rear Pwr. Sliding Window, Pwr. Door Locks, Pwr. Mirrors, CD Player, Pwr. Steering with Cruise/On-Board Computer Ctrls., Tinted Windows, Chrome Grille, ABS, Traction Ctrl.,  Ontario Driven, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

FINANCING: 4.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate (at listed price only).
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price. Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available. We will ship to any Canadian Province.

The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

BUSINESS HOURS:

Mon-Thur:  09:00am - 08:00pm.
Fri-Sat:  10:00am - 06:00pm.
Sun:      11:00am - 04:00pm.

LOCATION:

2918 Eglinton Ave East. (Eglinton Ave E & McCowan Rd - Across Home Depot)
Toronto, ON
M1J 2E4

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

