2014 Scion FR-S

127,782 KM

Details Description Features

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
Great Car Inc.

416-831-4424

2dr Cpe

2dr Cpe

Location

Great Car Inc.

383 Bering Ave., Toronto, ON M8Z 3B1

416-831-4424

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

127,782KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8420900
  • Stock #: 2022121
  • VIN: JF1ZNAA14E9707617

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2022121
  • Mileage 127,782 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified, Alloy Wheels, Power Windows, Air Condition, Cruise Control Keyless Entry, CarFax Available, Extended Warranty Available, Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers.


++NO ADMIN FEE, NO CERTIFICATION FEE, CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE++, 


FINANCING AVAILABLE, FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT, 


LUBRICO EXTENDED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY AVAILABLE UP TO 3 YEARS,


LOCATED AT 383 BERING AVENUE IN ETOBICOKE, TORONTO


PLEASE CALL OR SEND TEXT MESSAGE TO 416 831 4424 TO MAKE APPOINTMENT FOR TEST DRIVE, 


BRING YOUR MASK, BRING YOUR MASK, BRING YOUR MASK


CALL MINIMUM ONE HOUR PRIOR YOUR APPOINTMENT 


TO CONFIRM YOUR TEST DRIVE APPOINTMENT AND YOU MUST BRING YOUR MASK TO BE ABLE TO TEST DRIVE


TO GET MORE INFO/PICTURES, MAPS, DIRECTIONS, 


FOR MORE DEALS LIKE THIS ONE, GO TO WWW.GREATCARR.CA, 


TAX (HST) AND LICENSING IS NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, 20 YEARS IN BUSINESS, 


ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER, UCDA MEMBER SINCE 2002, 20 YEARS IN BUSINESS


 


ALL CARS CERTIFIED AT NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE OR HIDDEN FEE'S


 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy
Additional Options from Great Car Inc.
Refund Policy
Video Calls

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

