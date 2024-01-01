2014 Scion tC

Menu
VERY RARE SCION TC COUPE AUTO! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS!

CRUISE CONTROL!  POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL

ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! VERY GOOD BODY AND PAINT, GOOD TIRES 

AND BRAKES ALL AROUND! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! ALL HIGHWAY MILEAGE! IT IS TOYOTA

QUALITY! COME IN SEE THE CAR AND TEST DRIVE IT. APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF

SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS. 

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
253,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTKJF5C74E3088459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 253,000 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY RARE SCION TC COUPE AUTO! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS!

CRUISE CONTROL!  POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL

ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! VERY GOOD BODY AND PAINT, GOOD TIRES 

AND BRAKES ALL AROUND! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! ALL HIGHWAY MILEAGE! IT IS TOYOTA

QUALITY! COME IN SEE THE CAR AND TEST DRIVE IT. APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF

SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS. 

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

