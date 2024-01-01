$7,888+ tax & licensing
2014 Scion tC
AUTO LEATHER ROOF
Location
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 253,000 KM
Vehicle Description
VERY RARE SCION TC COUPE AUTO! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS!
CRUISE CONTROL! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL
ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! VERY GOOD BODY AND PAINT, GOOD TIRES
AND BRAKES ALL AROUND! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! ALL HIGHWAY MILEAGE! IT IS TOYOTA
QUALITY! COME IN SEE THE CAR AND TEST DRIVE IT. APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF
SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.
Vehicle Features
