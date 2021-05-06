Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Scion tC

190,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Maple C Cars

416-831-0578

Contact Seller
2014 Scion tC

2014 Scion tC

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Scion tC

Location

Maple C Cars

90 Winter Ave., Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-831-0578

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $499

Sale

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

190,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7119025
  • VIN: JTKJF5C7XE3085307

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4 cyl, manual, 2 door, Sunroof, bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, tilt, cd, ice cold ac, key less, alarm, drives excellent,new car trade, Just Arrived!!!

 

 

 

416-831-0578

 

 

 

info@mapleccars.ca

 

 

 

www.mapleccars.ca

 

 

 

Member of Used Car Dealer Association since 2003

 

 

 

Uncertified vehicles are not driveable, extra $499 for safety

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Dual Moonroof
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Maple C Cars

2014 Scion tC
 190,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda MAZDA3
 243,000 KM
$3,595 + tax & lic
2011 Volkswagen Golf
 132,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Email Maple C Cars

Maple C Cars

Maple C Cars

90 Winter Ave., Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

Call Dealer

416-831-XXXX

(click to show)

416-831-0578

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory