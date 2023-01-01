Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Smart fortwo

79,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
2014 Smart fortwo

2014 Smart fortwo

NAVIGATION|LEATHER|SUNROOF|ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Smart fortwo

NAVIGATION|LEATHER|SUNROOF|ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

  1. 1693497986
  2. 1693497988
  3. 1693497991
  4. 1693497993
  5. 1693497995
  6. 1693497998
  7. 1693498000
  8. 1693498002
  9. 1693498004
  10. 1693498006
  11. 1693498008
  12. 1693498010
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
79,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10367514
  • Stock #: 747903
  • VIN: WMEEJ3BA6EK747903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Saddle Brown Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 747903
  • Mileage 79,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WMEEJ3BA6EK747903, PASSION, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, ALLOY WHEELS, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Steering with Audio/Cruise Controls, Grey on Saddle Brown Leather, Tilt Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Knee & Side Airbags, ABS, Brake Assist, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

 

FINANCING: 7.99%

APR (Annual Percentage Rate)

OAC (On Approved Credit)

 

Our Price Includes:

 

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.

2.Administration Fee.

3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).

4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.

5.OMVIC Fee.

 

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

 

Trade-ins are welcome.

 

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

2016 Land Rover Rang...
 84,000 KM
$49,900 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz G...
 176,000 KM
$25,900 + tax & lic
2007 MINI Cooper S|L...
 149,000 KM
$7,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory