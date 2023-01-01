$9,900+ tax & licensing
2014 Smart fortwo
NAVIGATION|LEATHER|SUNROOF|ALLOYS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Stock #: 747903
- VIN: WMEEJ3BA6EK747903
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Saddle Brown Leather
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 79,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WMEEJ3BA6EK747903, PASSION, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, ALLOY WHEELS, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Steering with Audio/Cruise Controls, Grey on Saddle Brown Leather, Tilt Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Knee & Side Airbags, ABS, Brake Assist, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
