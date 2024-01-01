$9,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Subaru Forester
Limited
2014 Subaru Forester
Limited
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 240,100 KM
Vehicle Description
LIMITED! AWD! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!
A/C! BACKUP CAMERA! POWER LIFTGATE! POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT! BLUETOOTH! AND MUCH
MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! ALL HIGHWYA MILEAGE! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND
SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA!
APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUO TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Why Buy New Motors
Email Why Buy New Motors
Why Buy New Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-356-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
416-356-8118