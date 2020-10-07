Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Subaru Impreza

124,000 KM

Details Description

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Pro Drive Auto Sales

647-702-8291

Contact Seller
2014 Subaru Impreza

2014 Subaru Impreza

WRX STI

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Subaru Impreza

WRX STI

Location

Pro Drive Auto Sales

76 Kingston Rd, Toronto, ON M4L 1S6

647-702-8291

  1. 6193317
  2. 6193317
  3. 6193317
  4. 6193317
  5. 6193317
  6. 6193317
  7. 6193317
  8. 6193317
  9. 6193317
  10. 6193317
  11. 6193317
  12. 6193317
  13. 6193317
  14. 6193317
  15. 6193317
  16. 6193317
  17. 6193317
  18. 6193317
  19. 6193317
  20. 6193317
  21. 6193317
  22. 6193317
  23. 6193317
  24. 6193317
  25. 6193317
  26. 6193317
  27. 6193317
  28. 6193317
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

124,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6193317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Subaru Impreza WRX STi
Tsurugi Edition Certified Warranty
This 2014 Subaru Impreza WRX STi Tsrugi Edition Is Finished In A Stealthy Black Exterior And Paired With A Black LEATHER Interior. Fully Loaded w. Heated Leather Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Brembo Performance Brakes, STi Tuned Suspension, Selectable SI-Drive, CD, MP3, AUX, Sunroof, Xenon Headlights, 10? Subwoofer, & Much More !
This STi Also Has A Perrin Exhaust & A Cobb Tune With Access-port.

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit,
Financing Available, From Rates As Low As 4.9% O.A.C

$19,995 + Applicable Taxes, Licensing Extra.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Our Price Includes:
1) Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2) Administration Fee.
3) CarFax Vehicle History Report.
4) OMVIC Fee.
5) 1 Year/12,000 KM Warranty Included

For More Information or To Book An Appointment, Call (647)-702-8291.

For More High Quality Images, Schedule A Test Drive, Or To Apply For Financing Visit Our Website!
www.prodriveautosales.com

Pro Drive Auto Sales
76 Kingston Road,
Toronto, ON, M4L 1S6
Direct: (647)702-8291
Email: Prodrive.autosales@gmail.com
Web: www.prodriveautosales.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pro Drive Auto Sales

2014 Toyota Matrix
 130,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2015 Infiniti Q60
 95,000 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 123,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Pro Drive Auto Sales

Pro Drive Auto Sales

Pro Drive Auto Sales

76 Kingston Rd, Toronto, ON M4L 1S6

Call Dealer

647-702-XXXX

(click to show)

647-702-8291

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory