2014 Subaru Impreza

199,000 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

K & L Auto Sales

416-913-3469

2014 Subaru Impreza

2014 Subaru Impreza

2.0i w/Touring Pkg ~ MANUAL ~ BLUETOOTH ~ HTD SEAT

2014 Subaru Impreza

2.0i w/Touring Pkg ~ MANUAL ~ BLUETOOTH ~ HTD SEAT

K & L Auto Sales

4699 Keele Street, Unit 19, Toronto, ON M3J 2N8

416-913-3469

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

199,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9382762
  • Stock #: 09122201
  • VIN: jf1gpac68e9262633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 199,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety Standards Certificate included. No extra fees. Warranty & CarProof report available. HST is not included. K & L Auto Sales 4699 Keele st. unit#19 (Steeles & Keele) Toronto M3J 2N8 (416) 913-3469.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

K & L Auto Sales

K & L Auto Sales

4699 Keele Street, Unit 19, Toronto, ON M3J 2N8

416-913-3469

