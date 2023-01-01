Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Subaru Tribeca

72,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
2014 Subaru Tribeca

2014 Subaru Tribeca

PREMIER|NAVI|REARCAM |7-SEAT|LEATHER|ROOF|ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Subaru Tribeca

PREMIER|NAVI|REARCAM |7-SEAT|LEATHER|ROOF|ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

  1. 1682545644
  2. 1682545653
  3. 1682545664
  4. 1682545667
  5. 1682545669
  6. 1682545671
  7. 1682545673
  8. 1682545678
  9. 1682545682
  10. 1682545688
  11. 1682545693
  12. 1682545698
  13. 1682545702
  14. 1682545707
  15. 1682545712
  16. 1682545716
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
72,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9880106
  • Stock #: 400428
  • VIN: 4S4WX9HD2E4400428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 72,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 4S4WX9HD2E4400428, PREMIER, 7-PASSENGERS, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, SECOND SET OF WINTER TIRES, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, Symmetrical AWD, Spoiler, White on Dark Grey Leather, Harman-Kardon Premium Stereo, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Xenon Headlights, Fog Lights, Leather Steering with Audio and Cruise Ctrls., Auto Dim Mirror, Titanium Trim, Keyless Entry, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, One Owner, Ontario Driven, CARPROOF Verified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

2014 Subaru Tribeca ...
 72,000 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic
2005 Audi TT 3.2L|V6...
 245,000 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic
2011 MINI Cooper Con...
 71,000 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory