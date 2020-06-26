2014 Subaru WRX

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Anti-Theft System

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels Warranty Warranty Available Powertrain High Output

Engine Immobilizer

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Trim Leather Steering Wheel Additional Features Turbocharged

Bluetooth Connection

