<p>VERY RARE CROSSTREK HYBRID! AWD! TOURING PACKAGE! AUTO! SUNROOF! </p><p>POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! BACKUP CAMERA!</p><p>ICE COLD A/C! HEATED SEAT! BLUETOOTH! TWO COMPLETE SET TIRES WITH RIMS!</p><p>LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! DRIVE NICE AND </p><p>SMOOTH! SUPER GAS SAVING! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE</p><p>PARKING STORAGE LOTS.</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118   647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p>

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

176,000 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring HYBRID

12046642

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring HYBRID

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
176,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2GPBVC6EH205129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 176,000 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY RARE CROSSTREK HYBRID! AWD! TOURING PACKAGE! AUTO! SUNROOF! 

POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! BACKUP CAMERA!

ICE COLD A/C! HEATED SEAT! BLUETOOTH! TWO COMPLETE SET TIRES WITH RIMS!

LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! DRIVE NICE AND 

SMOOTH! SUPER GAS SAVING! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE

PARKING STORAGE LOTS.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-XXXX

416-356-8118

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek