$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

Pro Drive Auto Sales

647-702-8291

2014 Toyota Camry

2014 Toyota Camry

2014 Toyota Camry

Location

Pro Drive Auto Sales

76 Kingston Rd, Toronto, ON M4L 1S6

647-702-8291

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 86,000KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 5086152
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE
One Owner - Accident Free - Local Ontario Vehicle
This 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE Is Finished In A Beautiful Red Exterior And Paired With A Black Cloth Interior. Loaded w/ Sports Styling Package, Toyota Hybrid Technology, True Keyless Entry w/ Push To Start, Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connectivity, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, & Much More. This Hybrid Vehicle Provides Excellent Gas Mileage -Save Money On Gas While Saving The World !

CarFax Verified Ask For The CarFax History Report !
12 Month/12,000 KM Warranty Included.

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit,
Financing Available, From Rates As Low As 4.9% O.A.C

$15,495 + Applicable Taxes, Licensing Extra.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Our Price Includes:
1) Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2) Administration Fee.
3) CarFax Vehicle History Report.
4) OMVIC Fee.
5) 12 Month Powertrain, Engine, Transmission, AWD/4WD, Turbo & Supercharger Warranty.

For More Information or To Book An Appointment, Call (647)-702-8291.

For More High Quality Images, Schedule A Test Drive, Or To Apply For Financing Visit Our Website!
www.prodriveautosales.com

Pro Drive Auto Sales
76 Kingston Road,
Toronto, ON, M4L 1S6
Direct: (647)702-8291
Email: Prodrive.autosales@gmail.com
Web: www.prodriveautosales.com

