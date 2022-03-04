Menu
2014 Toyota Camry

654,450 KM

Details Description Features

$6,998

+ tax & licensing
MSD Motors

416-741-8880

LE HYBRID

Location

MSD Motors

109 Rexdale Blvd., Toronto, ON M9W 1P1

416-741-8880

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

654,450KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8619665
  • Stock #: P1916
  • VIN: 4T1BD1FK8EU112276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 654,450 KM

Disclosures

Used as a taxi or limousine This vehicle was previously used as a taxi or limousine.

Vehicle Description

***EX TAXI***

***RUNING GOOD***

***AS IT IS***

*************************

Vehicle Features

LE HYBRID
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Climate Control
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Buy From Home Available

109 Rexdale Blvd., Toronto, ON M9W 1P1

416-741-8880

Alternate Numbers
416-725-4009
