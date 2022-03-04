$6,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-741-8880
2014 Toyota Camry
LE HYBRID
Location
MSD Motors
109 Rexdale Blvd., Toronto, ON M9W 1P1
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$6,998
- Listing ID: 8619665
- Stock #: P1916
- VIN: 4T1BD1FK8EU112276
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 654,450 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
***EX TAXI***
***RUNING GOOD***
***AS IT IS***
Vehicle Features
