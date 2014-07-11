Menu
2014 Toyota Corolla

85,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2014 Toyota Corolla

2014 Toyota Corolla

LE w/ Backup Cam, A/C, Bluetooth

2014 Toyota Corolla

LE w/ Backup Cam, A/C, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

85,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10163769
  • Stock #: 19792
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE4EC045571

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #CANR97 as of 01/21/2020. Was involved in an accident on 11/07/2014 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $4723 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic climate control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB & AUX PORTS
Power Locks & Windows
6.1” Touchscreen Display

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

