2014 Toyota Corolla

107,870 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2014 Toyota Corolla

2014 Toyota Corolla

LE Upgrade w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control, Sunroof

2014 Toyota Corolla

LE Upgrade w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control, Sunroof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

107,870KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10272534
  • Stock #: 20468
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE6EC169650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 107,870 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 08/20/2016 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Eco indicator

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers
STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROL

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Seating

60/40 rear split seat

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Star Safety System
6.1" Touchpanel Display

