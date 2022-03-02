Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 02/03/2022 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $1489 claim was made.

2014 Toyota Corolla

62,128 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Corolla

S w/ Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, A/C

2014 Toyota Corolla

S w/ Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
62,128KM
VIN 2T1BURHE0EC069124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 62,128 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Brake Assist
Vehicle Stability Control
Rearview Camera
Traction Control System
Smart stop technology

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6-speakers

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Power Windows & Door Locks
6.1" Touchscreen
LED Automatic Headlights

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2014 Toyota Corolla