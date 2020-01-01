Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Toyota Corolla

S - AUTOMATIC-SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Corolla

S - AUTOMATIC-SUNROOF

Location

Car Solutions Canada Inc.

3715 Keele St., Unit 18 & 19, Toronto, ON M3J 1N1

416-633-0603

Contact Seller

$9,960

+ taxes & licensing

  • 153,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4500144
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE7EC111949
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

ecently traded, Incredible car and well kept both inside and out. Loaded with top quality options including: Automatic transmission, power sunroof, heated seats, back up camera, Bluetooth and more.


Call today and buy with confidence. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured, Stop by our dealership or give us a call. For more information or to book a test drive for this vehicle go to our website @ www.carsolutionscanada.com


Key policy: Most of our vehicle come with two keys, however in some cases only one and as a result dealer is not responsible for two keys.
Car Solutions Canada Inc. is family owned and operated. We pride ourselves in our no pressure environment and are eager to share our knowledge and enthusiasm to make your car shopping experience comfortable and fun. We gladly provide a FREE history report on every vehicle. Our financing experts offer competitive simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, regardless of your financial status. In addition, we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase.

HOW ARE OUR PRICES SO LOW? On a daily basis we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price.

Vehicle inspection: Before showcasing our vehicles, we have them inspected to meet high standards and customer expectations. Vehicles are thoroughly detailed inside and out.

We serve most cities across Ontario and beyond including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal and more!

PRICE EXCLUDES ALL APPLICABLE TAXES AND LICENCING...AS PER OMVIC REGULATIONS: THIS VEHICLE IS NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT DRIVABLE. WE OFFER A COMPREHENSIVE SAFTEY STANDARD INSPECTION PACKAGE TO CERTIFY ALL VEHICLES FOR ONLY $599.00...FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO BOOK A TEST-DRIVE FOR THIS VEHICLE KINDLY GOT TO OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.CARSOLUTIONSCANADA.COM

Again, we are here to help and ask that you give us a chance to earn your business. Should you have any further questions please do not hesitate to contact us.

Trade-in vehicles are always welcome-if you have it we will take it. We will give an honest and fair value for your trade, in exchange for another vehicle purchased from us.

We look forward to meeting new people every day and will never stop finding new ways to improve
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Solutions Canada Inc.

2014 Toyota Corolla ...
 153,000 KM
$9,960 + tax & lic
2014 Audi A6 2.0T Pr...
 78,000 KM
$18,960 + tax & lic
2011 Mercedes-Benz C...
 91,000 KM
$10,960 + tax & lic
Car Solutions Canada Inc.

Car Solutions Canada Inc.

3715 Keele St., Unit 18 & 19, Toronto, ON M3J 1N1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-633-XXXX

(click to show)

416-633-0603

Send A Message