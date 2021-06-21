Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Toyota Corolla

77,392 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Corolla

2014 Toyota Corolla

L, AUTOMATIC, SUNROOF, AC, BT, CRUISE CONTROL, USB

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Corolla

L, AUTOMATIC, SUNROOF, AC, BT, CRUISE CONTROL, USB

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

77,392KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7363820
  • Stock #: PC7119
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE5EC113151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7119
  • Mileage 77,392 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 TOYOTA COROLLA L | AUTOMATIC | SUNROOF | LED HEADLIGHTS | POWER WINDOWS AND MIRRORS | AC | CRUISE CONTROL | BLUETOOTH | USB INPUT | AUX INPUT | KEYLESS ENTRY | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2014 Toyota Corolla is one of the most popular sedans in North America and it is for a reason. The small 4-door saloon car offers the smaller 4-cylinder engine that is perfect for daily commute and the car comes with Toyota's known reliability. This Corolla also has Automatic Gearbox and Cruise Control for easier commute.







The Corolla comes with sunroof, AC, Power operated front seats, power windows and mirrors. You will be able to connect your phone via bluetooth or USB.







Standard Toyota Corolla safety features include stability and traction control, antilock brakes, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag and a passenger seat cushion airbag.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power
Trip Odometer
Phone
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Air filtration
Upholstery: Cloth
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
3
2
Retained Accessory Power
6
low oil pressure
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
low fuel level
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Safety brake pedal system
range
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
One-Touch Windows: 1
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Antenna type: element
Total speakers: 4
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Front air conditioning zones: single
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rear struts
Vanity mirrors: dual
Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
Rear suspension type: torsion beam
Headlights: LED
Wheels: steel
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.2
Wheel covers: full
Front brake diameter: 10.8
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 24 mm
Impact absorbing seats: dual front
Rear brake type: drum
Rear brake diameter: 9.0
Window defogger: rear
Steering ratio: 17.8
LAMP FAILURE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Axle ratio: 4.21
iPod/iPhone
single disc
auto delay off
passenger seat cushion
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2020 BMW M8 Competit...
 1,601 KM
$149,800 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Corve...
 14,046 KM
$75,800 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Corve...
 1,162 KM
$139,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory