2014 Toyota Highlander

169,500 KM

Details Description

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Pro Drive Auto Sales

647-702-8291

2014 Toyota Highlander

2014 Toyota Highlander

2014 Toyota Highlander

Location

Pro Drive Auto Sales

76 Kingston Rd, Toronto, ON M4L 1S6

647-702-8291

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

169,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6193329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 169,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid LE
Certified -8 Passenger Hybrid
This 2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Is Finished In A Brilliant White Exterior And Paired With A Black Cloth Interior. Loaded w. True Keyless Entry w. Push to Start, Back-up Camera, Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connectivity, 8 Passenger Seating, Front Heated Suits, Steering Cruise & Audio Controls, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Lift Gate, & Much More !

CarFax Verified Ask For The CarFax History Report !
1 Year/12,000 KM Lubrico Warranty Included.

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit,
Financing Available, From Rates As Low As 4.9% O.A.C

$22,995 + Applicable Taxes, Licensing Extra.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Our Price Includes:
1) Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2) Administration Fee.
3) CarFax Vehicle History Report.
4) OMVIC Fee.
5) 1 Year/12,000 KM Warranty Included

For More Information or To Book An Appointment, Call (647)-702-8291.

For More High Quality Images, Schedule A Test Drive, Or To Apply For Financing Visit Our Website!
www.prodriveautosales.com

Pro Drive Auto Sales
76 Kingston Road,
Toronto, ON, M4L 1S6
Direct: (647)702-8291
Email: Prodrive.autosales@gmail.com
Web: www.prodriveautosales.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

