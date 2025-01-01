2014 Toyota Prius

Menu
<p>Welcome to Torontos premier automotive destination, where excellence meets experience in every service we provide. With a legacy spanning over two decades, our commitment to quality remains unwavering. At Toronto Best Auto, our esteemed reputation as a five-star establishment is a testament to our dedication. Our state-of-the-art mechanic shop ensures each vehicle is meticulously cared for, guaranteeing not only safety but optimal performance on every drive. Every vehicle entrusted to us receives the utmost attention and expertise, treating each car as if it were our own. Our passion for automotive excellence drives us to exceed expectations, delivering a premium experience rooted in trust and reliability. Discover the Toronto Best Auto difference where your vehicles journey is our top priority. </p><p> All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change. This vehicle is not drivable, not certified. Certification is available for $699.</p><br><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1736456009563_9844386838888017 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1685545324440_8218046362184681 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,477 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change. This vehicle is not drivable, not certified. Certification is available for $699.



Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Mechanical

Stainless Steel exhaust system
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
4.11 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission: continuously variable automatic
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
45 L Fuel Tank

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid and roof mount antenna
Radio w/Clock

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder -inc: aluminum alloy block
electronically fuel injected
tier 2 bin 3 emissions rating
6 Wheels
hybrid synergy drive HSD
seat recline and driver cushion height
Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger fore/aft seat adjustments
Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence VVT-i
Atkinson Cycle and EV mode
Nickel Metal Hydride nimh Traction Battery

