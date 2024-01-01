Menu
HYBRID, ONE OWNER, 55192 ORIGINAL KMS, CLEAN CARFAX, WITH SERVICE RECORDS ON CARFAX, GAS SAVERS , FULLY DETAILED INSIDE AND OUT. THIS IS A MUSE SEE. $15888 + HST & LIC.

**Select Auto has financing options for good credit, no credit or poor credit. No Credit = NO PROBLEM!! Drop by our Etobicoke Dealership & get your approval arranged we have a car for you!! Prefer a particular vehicle not in our inventory? We will source that perfect car, truck or SUV, family owned & operated for 25 + years with in-house service facilities. Follow our Instagram & like us on Facebook we want to hear from you call or txt (416) 841-7058 today**

2014 Toyota Prius c

55,192 KM

$15,888

+ tax & licensing
Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

416-841-7058

VIN JTDKDTB33E1559274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 55,192 KM

Vehicle Description

HYBRID, ONE OWNER, 55192 ORIGINAL KMS, CLEAN CARFAX, WITH SERVICE RECORDS ON CARFAX, GAS SAVERS , FULLY DETAILED INSIDE AND OUT. THIS IS A MUSE SEE. $15888 + HST & LIC.

**Select Auto has financing options for good credit, no credit or poor credit. No Credit = NO PROBLEM!! Drop by our Etobicoke Dealership & get your approval arranged we have a car for you!! Prefer a particular vehicle not in our inventory? We will source that perfect car, truck or SUV, family owned & operated for 25 + years with in-house service facilities. Follow our Instagram & like us on Facebook we want to hear from you call or txt (416) 841-7058 today**

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
416-841-7058

