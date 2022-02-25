Menu
2014 Toyota Prius c

278,541 KM

Details Description Features

$9,998

+ tax & licensing
$9,998

+ taxes & licensing

MSD Motors

416-741-8880

2014 Toyota Prius c

2014 Toyota Prius c

Hybrid

2014 Toyota Prius c

Hybrid

Location

MSD Motors

109 Rexdale Blvd., Toronto, ON M9W 1P1

416-741-8880

Sale

$9,998

+ taxes & licensing

278,541KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8440428
  • Stock #: 1895
  • VIN: JTDKDTB39E1082821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black+Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 278,541 KM

Vehicle Description

***GAS SAVER***

***CERTIFIED***

***3 MONTH OR 5000KM WARRANTY INCLUDED***

***CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=TE/5+KtgysxhpEHhmuhi8yrm3E/hg0Re

*AUTO

*AIR COND. AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL

*POWER WINDOWS

*POWER DOOR LOCKS

*POWER MIRRORS

*TILT STEERING/ELECTRIC POWER STEERING

*CRUISE CONTROL

*KEYLESS ENTRY

*REMOTE STARTER

*AM FM RADIO/CD PLAYER/AUX/USB/BT/STEERING RADIO CONTROL

*12V POWER OUTLET

*ECO MODE/EV MODE

*15" STEEL RIMS WITH HUBCAPS 175/65/15 WINTER 7/32-10/32 TIRES

*FOG LAMPS

*REAR SPOILER

*REAR WIPER

***Carfax Report--2016/Nov/30--Estimate--Left Front Corner $2094.35--Claim $1409.00--Claim $Vandalism $761.00

2018/Sep/16--Estimate--Rear Center $963.89--Claim $964.00

2016/July/11--Glass Record $123.00--2018/Jun/27--Glass Record--$127.00***

************************************************************************************************************************************

Vehicle Features

HYBRID
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Warranty Included
Climate Control
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MSD Motors

MSD Motors

109 Rexdale Blvd., Toronto, ON M9W 1P1

