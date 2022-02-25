$9,998+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Prius c
Hybrid
Location
MSD Motors
109 Rexdale Blvd., Toronto, ON M9W 1P1
416-741-8880
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8440428
- Stock #: 1895
- VIN: JTDKDTB39E1082821
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black+Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 278,541 KM
Vehicle Description
***GAS SAVER***
***CERTIFIED***
***3 MONTH OR 5000KM WARRANTY INCLUDED***
***CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=TE/5+KtgysxhpEHhmuhi8yrm3E/hg0Re
*AUTO
*AIR COND. AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL
*POWER WINDOWS
*POWER DOOR LOCKS
*POWER MIRRORS
*TILT STEERING/ELECTRIC POWER STEERING
*CRUISE CONTROL
*KEYLESS ENTRY
*REMOTE STARTER
*AM FM RADIO/CD PLAYER/AUX/USB/BT/STEERING RADIO CONTROL
*12V POWER OUTLET
*ECO MODE/EV MODE
*15" STEEL RIMS WITH HUBCAPS 175/65/15 WINTER 7/32-10/32 TIRES
*FOG LAMPS
*REAR SPOILER
*REAR WIPER
***Carfax Report--2016/Nov/30--Estimate--Left Front Corner $2094.35--Claim $1409.00--Claim $Vandalism $761.00
2018/Sep/16--Estimate--Rear Center $963.89--Claim $964.00
2016/July/11--Glass Record $123.00--2018/Jun/27--Glass Record--$127.00***
************************************************************************************************************************************
Vehicle Features
