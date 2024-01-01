$11,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Toyota Prius v
2014 Toyota Prius v
Location
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$11,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
257,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JTDZN3EU4E3319199
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 257,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival local trade , accident free and very economical vehicle ideal for commuting , equipped with a 1.8L 4 cylinder engine and CVT transmission, a/c, power group, bluetooth, reverse camera and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Lawrence Auto Sales
