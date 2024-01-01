Menu
<p>New arrival local trade , accident free and very economical vehicle ideal for commuting , equipped with a 1.8L 4 cylinder engine and CVT transmission, a/c, power group, bluetooth, reverse camera and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE</p>

2014 Toyota Prius v

257,000 KM

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Prius v

11947938

2014 Toyota Prius v

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
257,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JTDZN3EU4E3319199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 257,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival local trade , accident free and very economical vehicle ideal for commuting , equipped with a 1.8L 4 cylinder engine and CVT transmission, a/c, power group, bluetooth, reverse camera and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2014 Toyota Prius v