Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Toyota RAV4

| ONE OWNER | AWD | RECENT ARRIVAL |

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota RAV4

| ONE OWNER | AWD | RECENT ARRIVAL |

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

  1. 4371207
  2. 4371207
  3. 4371207
  4. 4371207
  5. 4371207
  6. 4371207
  7. 4371207
  8. 4371207
  9. 4371207
  10. 4371207
  11. 4371207
  12. 4371207
  13. 4371207
  14. 4371207
  15. 4371207
  16. 4371207
  17. 4371207
  18. 4371207
  19. 4371207
  20. 4371207
  21. 4371207
  22. 4371207
  23. 4371207
  24. 4371207
  25. 4371207
Contact Seller

$22,488

+ taxes & licensing

  • 33,923KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4371207
  • Stock #: 16727A
  • VIN: 2T3DFREV0EW197876
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Recent Arrival!
*Detailed*, *Service History*, *Value Market Pricing*, AWD.
Odometer is 56206 kilometers below market average!
CARFAX Canada One Owner

Red 2014 Toyota RAV4 Limited AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI
We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Enjoy your purchase, we are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA, offering New Toyotas, Pre-Owned Vehicles, Toyota Certified Pre-Owned Cars and more. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven!

Reviews:
* RAV4 owners typically rave about fuel economy, highway ride quality and noise levels, and semi-sporty handling. The slick and seamless AWD system is a feature favourite in inclement weather, and a just-right amount of ground clearance enables confident tackling of light to moderate trails, without diminishing handling. Upscale touches throughout the cabin are also appreciated, including the RAV4’s luxurious dashboard. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
Exterior
  • Spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2006 Nissan X-Trail
 233,740 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Toyota RAV4 | O...
 80,012 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Corolla ...
 26,759 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-888-750-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-750-4112

Send A Message