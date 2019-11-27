Recent Arrival!

*Detailed*, *Service History*, *Value Market Pricing*, AWD.

Odometer is 56206 kilometers below market average!

CARFAX Canada One Owner



Red 2014 Toyota RAV4 Limited AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI

We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Enjoy your purchase, we are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA, offering New Toyotas, Pre-Owned Vehicles, Toyota Certified Pre-Owned Cars and more. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven!



Reviews:

* RAV4 owners typically rave about fuel economy, highway ride quality and noise levels, and semi-sporty handling. The slick and seamless AWD system is a feature favourite in inclement weather, and a just-right amount of ground clearance enables confident tackling of light to moderate trails, without diminishing handling. Upscale touches throughout the cabin are also appreciated, including the RAV4’s luxurious dashboard. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Safety Fog Lights

Security System

Traction Control

Stability Control

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

tilt steering Exterior Spoiler Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player Windows Rear Defroster

Panoramic Sunroof Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors

Navigation System

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.