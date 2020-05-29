Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2014 Toyota RAV4

XLE, AWD, BACKUP CAM, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  125,065KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5136485
  Stock #: PC5593
  VIN: 2T3RFREV5EW134598
Exterior Colour
Magnetic Gray Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

2014 TOYOTA RAV4 | XLE | AWD | BACKUP CAMERA | BLUETOOTH | POWER WINDOWS | POWER LOCKS | POWER SEATS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The 2014 Toyota Rav4 features a 2.5-liter four-cylinder that remains features all of Toyota's usual high-tech hardware, including four valves per cylinder with variable valve timing on both the intake and exhaust sides (VVT-i, in Toyota-speak). It boasts 176 horsepower and 172 pound-feet of torque. It's coupled to a six-speed automatic transmission with the top two cogs being overdrive gears to aid fuel efficiency. City/Highway EPA ratings are 22/29 mpg with all-wheel-drive. The fourth-generation interior is upgraded as well, including a SofTex leather band that runs the entire width of the dash.









WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

