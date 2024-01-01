$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Sienna
Location
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
1-888-750-4112
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
106,455KM
Used
VIN 5TDDK3DCXES073298
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 106,455 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
