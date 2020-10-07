Menu
2014 Toyota Sienna

270,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2014 Toyota Sienna

2014 Toyota Sienna

SE|REARCAM|8 SEATS|SUNROOF|19 inch ALLOYS

2014 Toyota Sienna

SE|REARCAM|8 SEATS|SUNROOF|19 inch ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

270,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6113148
  • Stock #: 416845
  • VIN: 5TDXK3DC2ES416845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour BLACK SPORT SEATS
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 270,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5TDXK3DC2ES416845, SE, 8 PASSENGERS, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PWR. SUNROOF, Black on Black Sport Seat Fabric with Leather Trim, Bluetooth, Park Sensors, 19-inch Alloy Wheels, Spoiler, Xenon Headlights, Pwr. Sliding Doors, Pwr. Liftgate, Third Row Stow Seats, Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Smoked Headlamps and Taillamps, Dual Climate Ctrl., Tinted Windows, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone Ctrls., Roof Rack, Rear Sunshades, Fog Lights, Auto Dim Mirror, Compass, Home-Link System, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available!

FINANCING: 5.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate (at listed price only).
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price. Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available. We will ship to any Canadian Province.

The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

BUSINESS HOURS:

Mon-Thur:  09:00am - 08:00pm.
Fri-Sat:  10:00am - 06:00pm.
Sun:      11:00am - 04:00pm.

LOCATION:

2918 Eglinton Ave East. (Eglinton Ave E & McCowan Rd - Across Home Depot)
Toronto, ON
M1J 2E4


Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

