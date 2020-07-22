Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Toyota Tundra

180,249 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Tundra

2014 Toyota Tundra

SR5, CAM, KEYLESS ENTRY, BLUETOOTH, CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Tundra

SR5, CAM, KEYLESS ENTRY, BLUETOOTH, CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

180,249KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5629119
  • Stock #: PC5966
  • VIN: 5TFUY5F11EX369682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC5966
  • Mileage 180,249 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 TOYOTA TUNDRA SR5 | 5.7L V8 | REAR CAMERA | KEYLESS ENTRY | TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY | HEATED MIRRORS | POWER ACCESSORIES | CRUISE CONTROL | BLUETOOTH | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







This 2014 Toyota Tundra SR5's engine is the top-of-the-line 5.7-liter V8, generating 381 hp and 401 lb-ft of torque, and comes with a six-speed automatic transmission; perfect for towing. It is fully equipped with 18-inch steel wheels; a matte black lower front bumper; tow hooks; keyless entry; heated mirrors; full power accessories; a windshield wiper de-icer; a damped tailgate; cruise control; air-conditioning; cloth upholstery; a 40/20/40-split bench seat with four-way manual adjustment for the driver's and passenger sections; a tilt-only steering wheel; two 12-volt power outlets; Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity; a rearview camera; and a four-speaker audio system with a CD player and USB/auxiliary audio inputs. The extended four-door double cab body style adds front and rear map lights, an eight-way manually adjustable driver seat (four-way for the passenger) 60/40-split fold-up rear seats and two extra speakers.







The SR5 trim adds foglights, a chrome grille surround, chrome rear bumper, variable intermittent wipers, a center-console shifter, an upgraded instrument panel, a manual sliding rear window, a higher-resolution 7-inch touchscreen display, satellite radio and HD radio. We know safety is your number one priority, so this vehicle is equipped with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, trailer sway control, front side-impact airbags, side curtain airbags that cover both rows and front knee airbags. Buy in comfort knowing this is a Clean Carfax, local Ontario vehicle!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Upholstery: Cloth
Rear Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Air filtration
Rear
2
Chrome Accents
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
6
low fuel
digital odometer
coolant
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
trailer stability control
engine oil
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
HD Radio
Touch screen display
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
Safety brake pedal system
range
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
One-Touch Windows: 1
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel: tilt
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Reading lights: front
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Storage: door pockets
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Knee airbags: dual front
Front struts
Tow hooks: front
Camera system: rearview
Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
Floor material: carpet
Rear spring type: leaf
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Front air conditioning zones: single
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver seat manual adjustments: 4
Spare tire size: full-size
Assist handle: front
Emergency locking retractors: front
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Rear headrests: 3
4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear brake diameter: 13.6
Vanity mirrors: dual
Taillights: rear center
Mirror color: black
Steering wheel trim: urethane
4WD type: part time
Door handle color: black
Front bumper color: black
Rear bumper color: black
Front brake diameter: 13.9
Mudguards: front
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.7
Rear suspension type: multi-leaf
Wheels: steel
Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Rear seat folding: folds up
Headlights: halogen
Power outlet(s): 12V rear
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 36 mm
Infotainment: Entune
Tailgate: lift assist
Steering ratio: 18.1
Pickup sliding rear window: manual
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
iPod/iPhone
single disc
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
mast
voice operated
two 12V front
manual leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2016 Chevrolet Corve...
 34,942 KM
$62,800 + tax & lic
2017 Land Rover Rang...
 46,788 KM
$52,800 + tax & lic
2014 Porsche 911 Car...
 52,399 KM
$89,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory