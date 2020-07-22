+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
+ taxes & licensing
2014 TOYOTA TUNDRA SR5 | 5.7L V8 | REAR CAMERA | KEYLESS ENTRY | TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY | HEATED MIRRORS | POWER ACCESSORIES | CRUISE CONTROL | BLUETOOTH | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
This 2014 Toyota Tundra SR5's engine is the top-of-the-line 5.7-liter V8, generating 381 hp and 401 lb-ft of torque, and comes with a six-speed automatic transmission; perfect for towing. It is fully equipped with 18-inch steel wheels; a matte black lower front bumper; tow hooks; keyless entry; heated mirrors; full power accessories; a windshield wiper de-icer; a damped tailgate; cruise control; air-conditioning; cloth upholstery; a 40/20/40-split bench seat with four-way manual adjustment for the driver's and passenger sections; a tilt-only steering wheel; two 12-volt power outlets; Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity; a rearview camera; and a four-speaker audio system with a CD player and USB/auxiliary audio inputs. The extended four-door double cab body style adds front and rear map lights, an eight-way manually adjustable driver seat (four-way for the passenger) 60/40-split fold-up rear seats and two extra speakers.
The SR5 trim adds foglights, a chrome grille surround, chrome rear bumper, variable intermittent wipers, a center-console shifter, an upgraded instrument panel, a manual sliding rear window, a higher-resolution 7-inch touchscreen display, satellite radio and HD radio. We know safety is your number one priority, so this vehicle is equipped with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, trailer sway control, front side-impact airbags, side curtain airbags that cover both rows and front knee airbags. Buy in comfort knowing this is a Clean Carfax, local Ontario vehicle!
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4