2014 Toyota Tundra

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody Seating Upholstery: Cloth Windows Rear Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Rear 2 Chrome Accents Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power 6 low fuel digital odometer coolant USB Radio data system Braking Assist trailer stability control engine oil Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass HD Radio Touch screen display Jack Radio: AM/FM Safety brake pedal system range Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback One-Touch Windows: 1 Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4 ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Steering wheel: tilt Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Reading lights: front Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Storage: door pockets Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Spare wheel type: steel Knee airbags: dual front Front struts Tow hooks: front Camera system: rearview Rear suspension classification: solid live axle Floor material: carpet Rear spring type: leaf Front wipers: variable intermittent Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Front air conditioning zones: single Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver seat manual adjustments: 4 Spare tire size: full-size Assist handle: front Emergency locking retractors: front Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Rear headrests: 3 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo Power door locks: auto-locking Rear brake diameter: 13.6 Vanity mirrors: dual Taillights: rear center Mirror color: black Steering wheel trim: urethane 4WD type: part time Door handle color: black Front bumper color: black Rear bumper color: black Front brake diameter: 13.9 Mudguards: front Turns lock-to-lock: 3.7 Rear suspension type: multi-leaf Wheels: steel Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Rear seat folding: folds up Headlights: halogen Power outlet(s): 12V rear Front stabilizer bar: diameter 36 mm Infotainment: Entune Tailgate: lift assist Steering ratio: 18.1 Pickup sliding rear window: manual Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: manual day/night iPod/iPhone single disc Warnings and reminders: lamp failure mast voice operated two 12V front manual leveling

