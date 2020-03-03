2014 Toyota Venza

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5
416-239-1217
+ taxes & licensing
Low km venza awd>Push Button Start >Back up Camera >Power Heated Seats > Power Panoramic Roof > Leather> Automatic>Navigation>Premium sound system>Power hatch>
Intelligent Key Alloy Wheels > Power Windows and Locks > A/C > Bluetooth > Steering Wheel Audio Controls >
Sherway Nissan, in business since 1987 offers a brand new 47,000 square-ft, state of the art Sales & Service facility conveniently located at QEW and Kipling Ave, just east of Hwy 427. Whether you are in the market for a Used Vehicle, New Vehicle or the best After-Sales Service youve ever experienced, Your Way is the Sherway. Call Us now at 1-866-980-8058. Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5