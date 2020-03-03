Menu
2014 Toyota Venza

V6 WELL MAINTAINED VENZA WITH LEATHER NAVIGATION.PRICED TO SELL!

Location

Sherway Nissan

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

416-239-1217

$17,891

+ taxes & licensing

  • 94,695KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4773333
  • Stock #: D19145B
  • VIN: 4T3BK3BB7EU095839
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
5-door

Low km venza awd>Push Button Start >Back up Camera >Power Heated Seats > Power Panoramic Roof > Leather> Automatic>Navigation>Premium sound system>Power hatch>
Intelligent Key Alloy Wheels > Power Windows and Locks > A/C > Bluetooth > Steering Wheel Audio Controls >



Sherway Nissan, in business since 1987 offers a brand new 47,000 square-ft, state of the art Sales & Service facility conveniently located at QEW and Kipling Ave, just east of Hwy 427. Whether you are in the market for a Used Vehicle, New Vehicle or the best After-Sales Service youve ever experienced, Your Way is the Sherway. Call Us now at 1-866-980-8058. Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Sherway Nissan

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

416-239-1217

