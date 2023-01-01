Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 UNKNOWN UNKNOWN

75,000 KM

Details Description

$25,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,988

+ taxes & licensing

Lucky Motorcars Inc

416-577-2961

Contact Seller
2014 UNKNOWN UNKNOWN

2014 UNKNOWN UNKNOWN

MV-1 MOBILITY WHEELCHAIR VAN-POWER RAMP-75KMS-CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2014 UNKNOWN UNKNOWN

MV-1 MOBILITY WHEELCHAIR VAN-POWER RAMP-75KMS-CERTIFIED

Location

Lucky Motorcars Inc

350 Weston Rd, Toronto, ON M6N 3P9

416-577-2961

  1. 10622673
  2. 10622673
  3. 10622673
  4. 10622673
  5. 10622673
  6. 10622673
  7. 10622673
  8. 10622673
  9. 10622673
  10. 10622673
  11. 10622673
  12. 10622673
  13. 10622673
  14. 10622673
  15. 10622673
  16. 10622673
  17. 10622673
  18. 10622673
  19. 10622673
  20. 10622673
  21. 10622673
  22. 10622673
  23. 10622673
  24. 10622673
  25. 10622673
  26. 10622673
  27. 10622673
  28. 10622673
  29. 10622673
  30. 10622673
  31. 10622673
  32. 10622673
  33. 10622673
  34. 10622673
  35. 10622673
  36. 10622673
  37. 10622673
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,988

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
75,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10622673
  • Stock #: 23-156044
  • VIN: 57WMS2A65EM102044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 23-156044
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**RARE WHEELCHAIR VAN!!** {CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED} ONLY 75,000KMS!! $0 DOWN....LOW INTEREST FINANCING APPROVALS o.a.c.!  ** ACCIDENT FREE - 100% ONTARIO VEHICLE - CARFAX VERIFIED ** SERVICE RECORDS!!! **COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST** BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! 


WE FINANCE EVERYONE!! All International Students & New Immigrants Welcome! # 9 SIN! Bankruptcy! Consumer Proposal! GOOD, BAD or NEW CREDIT!! We Will Help Get You APPROVED!!  


************** EASY ACCESS - POWER SLIDING RAMP - LONG & SHORT RAMP *************


FACTORY BUILT & MANUFACTURED WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE VAN!! SIDE ENTRY!! POWER SLIDING RAMP!  WHEELCHAIR RESTRAINT SYSTEM! HANDICAP ACCESSIBLE! WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE! Finished In PURE WHITE On GREY!!  WELL EQUIPPED **SE** PACKAGE!!  4.6L V8!! LOADED With Tons Of Convenience Features!! FULL POWER OPTIONS!  BACKUP CAMERA! NAVIGATION! KEYLESS ENTRY! CRUISE! TILT & WINTER RIMS/TIRES INCLUDED & MORE!! OIL /FILTER CHANGED!!  ALL SERVICED UP TO DATE!!! NON SMOKER! GREAT FOR UBER & LYFT! 


The MV-1 was a purpose-built vehicle in Indiana at an AM General plant "Mobility Vehicle 1" and like that car it was developed in collaboration with AM General. The first MV-1 rolled off the line in October 2011 and was delivered to disabled former American football player Marc Buoiconti who was a company spokesperson.


The MV-1 was the first production-made purpose-built vehicle in North America constructed from the ground up for people with disabilities. It seats up to six adults, with two full-size wheelchairs. Chairs are allowed entry via an ADA-approved ramp, able to carry 1,200 lb (544 kg) and which stows under the vehicle's floor. The rear doors are 36 inches wide and 56 inches tall, to accommodate bulky wheelchairs.


CARFAX LINK BELOW:


https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=PG4ttAEzIet2VDqVwb98TEOwuo7zgMyl


ALL VEHICLES COME WITH A FREE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT! FULL SAFETY CERTIFICATE! PROFESSIONAL DETAILING! OMVIC & UCDA MEMBERS!! BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU ACCREDITED! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES!! FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE! LICENSING & TAXES EXTRA!


OVER 23 YEARS OF AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE!! Come & Visit Our Heated Indoor Showroom!! SAVE THOUSANDS & THOUSANDS From BUYING NEW! Shop & Compare! 


Call or Message Sunny at 416-577-2961 For Your Quality Pre Owned Vehicle Today!


Please Visit Our Website www.LUCKYMOTORCARS.com To View Our Online Showroom!


LUCKY MOTORCARS INC.                                                                                                         


350 WESTON RD.                                                                                                             


Toronto, ONT. M6N 3P9                                                                                                       


Direct:  416-577-2961 / 416-763-0600                                                                                   


Email: SUNNY@LMCINC.CA                                                                                                     


Web: LUCKYMOTORCARS.com


Lucky Motorcars Inc. proudly serves most cities across Ontario and beyond including Toronto, Etobicoke, Brampton, Woodbridge, Vaughan, North York, York Region, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, St. Catherines, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham & more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lucky Motorcars Inc

2021 Toyota Corolla ...
 77,000 KM
$23,888 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 38,000 KM
$39,988 + tax & lic
2013 Chrysler Town &...
 139,000 KM
$28,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lucky Motorcars Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lucky Motorcars Inc

Lucky Motorcars Inc

350 Weston Rd, Toronto, ON M6N 3P9

Call Dealer

416-577-XXXX

(click to show)

416-577-2961

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory