2014 UNKNOWN UNKNOWN

MV-1 MOBILITY WHEELCHAIR VAN-POWER RAMP-75KMS-CERTIFIED
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 23-156044
- Mileage 75,000 KM
Vehicle Description
RARE WHEELCHAIR VAN. ONLY 75,000KMS. ACCIDENT FREE - 100% ONTARIO VEHICLE - CARFAX VERIFIED. SERVICE RECORDS. COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. All International Students & New Immigrants Welcome. Bankruptcy, Consumer Proposal, GOOD, BAD or NEW CREDIT.
EASY ACCESS - POWER SLIDING RAMP - LONG & SHORT RAMP
FACTORY BUILT & MANUFACTURED WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE VAN. SIDE ENTRY. POWER SLIDING RAMP. WHEELCHAIR RESTRAINT SYSTEM. HANDICAP ACCESSIBLE. WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE. Finished In PURE WHITE On GREY. SE PACKAGE. 4.6L V8. LOADED With Tons Of Convenience Features. FULL POWER OPTIONS. BACKUP CAMERA. NAVIGATION. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE. TILT. OIL /FILTER CHANGED. WINTER TIRES INCLUDED. ALL SERVICED UP TO DATE. NON SMOKER.
The MV-1 was a purpose-built vehicle in Indiana at an AM General plant "Mobility Vehicle 1" and like that car it was developed in collaboration with AM General. The first MV-1 rolled off the line in October 2011 and was delivered to disabled former American football player Marc Buoiconti who was a company spokesperson.
The MV-1 was the first production-made purpose-built vehicle in North America constructed from the ground up for people with disabilities. It seats up to six adults, with two full-size wheelchairs. Chairs are allowed entry via an ADA-approved ramp, able to carry 1,200 lb (544 kg) and which stows under the vehicle's floor. The rear doors are 36 inches wide and 56 inches tall, to accommodate bulky wheelchairs.
ALL VEHICLES COME WITH A FREE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT. FULL SAFETY CERTIFICATE. PROFESSIONAL DETAILING. OMVIC & UCDA MEMBERS. BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU ACCREDITED. FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE.
OVER 23 YEARS OF AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE.
Lucky Motorcars Inc, 350 Weston Rd, Toronto, ON M6N 3P9, 416-577-2961
