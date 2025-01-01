$15,888+ taxes & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Eos
2dr Conv Comfortline
Location
A2 Toronto Auto LTD
1300 Finch Ave. W. Unit 40, Toronto, ON M3J 3K2
416-818-7799
$15,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
92,861KM
VIN WVWBD8AH4EV003266
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 3266
- Mileage 92,861 KM
Vehicle Description
N/A
Please call our sales team for more details. As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not certified. Certification is available for SEDAN $790 AND $980 FOR SUV& MINIVAN . Price does not include certification, And omvic fee $22.00 applicable taxes (HST), and licensing.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Immobilizer IV Immobilizer
Convenience
Clock
Safety
Rear Parking Sensors
Perimeter Alarm
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Mechanical
140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
4.06 axle ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
55 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr 480CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: 6-Speed DSG Automatic w/Tiptronic
Exterior
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Media / Nav / Comm
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Concealed Diversity Antenna
Additional Features
Glass rear window
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Engine: 2.0L 4 Cylinder I-4 Turbocharged -inc: intercooler and direct injection
Driver And Passenger Side Airbag Head Extension and Driver Knee Airbag
Compatible Remote CD
Automatic Roll-Over Protection and Manual Wind Blocker
Power Convertible Retractable Hard Top w/Lining
manual recline w/adjustable lumbar support and lockable head restraints
Heatable Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way manually adjustable height and reach front seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
