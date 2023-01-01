Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Volkswagen Golf

170,297 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9201

Contact Seller
2014 Volkswagen Golf

2014 Volkswagen Golf

2.0 TDI Wolfsburg Edition AS IS SPECIAL DIESEL SPECIAL EDITION

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Volkswagen Golf

2.0 TDI Wolfsburg Edition AS IS SPECIAL DIESEL SPECIAL EDITION

Location

The Humberview Group

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

877-243-9201

  1. 10060473
  2. 10060473
  3. 10060473
  4. 10060473
  5. 10060473
  6. 10060473
  7. 10060473
  8. 10060473
  9. 10060473
  10. 10060473
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
170,297KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10060473
  • Stock #: 99721A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 170,297 KM

Vehicle Description

NO HAGGLE PRICING AS IS SPECIAL, certifiy and save, certification not available, what is needed for certification is unknown, financing is not available. This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2019 Chevrolet Cruze...
 91,347 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Camry SE
 3,831 KM
$37,488 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Camry SE...
 58,347 KM
$29,888 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Humberview Volkswagen

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9201

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory