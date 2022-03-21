$11,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-398-5959
2014 Volkswagen Golf Wagon
TDI, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 3/Y Warranty Availabl
Location
Auto Cross Inc.
10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9
416-398-5959
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8915002
- VIN: 3VWML7AJ4EM611269
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 255,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Over 14 Years in business,
-- Fully certified.
-- Wagon TDI,
-- Diesel, 6 Speed Manual,
-- No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!
-- Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing available,
- Welcome for test drive today !!!
-- OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.
--- Please call @ 416 398 5959.
-- FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND
-- THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.
--- BEFORE PURCHASE!!!
-- ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,
-- BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,
-- OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!
-- OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.
-- We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .
-- Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,
-- FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -
-- HAGGLE FREE
-- NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY
Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Cross Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.