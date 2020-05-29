Menu
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

COMFORTLINE,1.8L,AUTO,SAFETY+3YEARS WARANTY INCLUD

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

Sale Price

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 143,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5050521
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE &TRANSMISSION INCLUDED,36000KM,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CAR FAX CLEAN(NO ACCIDENT),GAS SAVER,$7990,+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES &TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BEFORE VISITING 416)565-8644

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Anti-Theft System
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Proximity Key
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Lumbar Support
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player
Warranty
  • Warranty Included

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

