Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

48,105 KM

Details Description Features

$15,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

647-627-5600

Contact Seller
2014 Volkswagen Jetta

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE+/AUTOMATIC/CERTIFIED/1YRWARRANTY/LOWKMS!

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE+/AUTOMATIC/CERTIFIED/1YRWARRANTY/LOWKMS!

Location

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

647-627-5600

  1. 1643474580
  2. 1643474579
  3. 1643474580
  4. 1643474580
  5. 1643474579
  6. 1643474580
  7. 1643474580
  8. 1643474580
  9. 1643474579
  10. 1643474579
  11. 1643474579
  12. 1643474580
  13. 1643474579
  14. 1643474579
  15. 1643474580
  16. 1643474579
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

48,105KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8161675
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJXEM355715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,105 KM

Vehicle Description

AMAZING CAR FEELS LIKE BRAND NEW LOW KM 48,105km!!!! AUTOMATIC KEYLESS ENTRY POWER WINDOWS POWER MIRRORS POWER TRUNK RELEASE AIR CONDITIONING CD AUX WINTER TIRES ON IT COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. ALL YOU PAY IS PRICE PLUS TAX . YOU CAN CALL US AT 6476275600 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE AT OUR LOCATION OF 485 ROGERS RD TORONTO. PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.letsdothisautosales.ca

*** SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! *** 


Phone Number : 647 627 56 00 



All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved!!! 



Trade-ins welcome!!! 



Open 7 DAYS A WEEK (Monday Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 6pm, Sunday 12pm to 5pm, excluding statutory holidays) 



lets do this auto sales inc. 



647 627 56 00 



www.letsdothisautosales.ca 

Address: 



485 ROGERS RD YORK ONTARIO 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

2013 Volkswagen Jett...
 142,939 KM
$10,500 + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen Jett...
 143,479 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic LX/...
 87,500 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic

Email Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

Call Dealer

647-627-XXXX

(click to show)

647-627-5600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory