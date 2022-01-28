$15,500+ tax & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Jetta
TRENDLINE+/AUTOMATIC/CERTIFIED/1YRWARRANTY/LOWKMS!
Location
Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.
485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
- Listing ID: 8161675
- VIN: 3VW2K7AJXEM355715
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 48,105 KM
Vehicle Description
AMAZING CAR FEELS LIKE BRAND NEW LOW KM 48,105km!!!! AUTOMATIC KEYLESS ENTRY POWER WINDOWS POWER MIRRORS POWER TRUNK RELEASE AIR CONDITIONING CD AUX WINTER TIRES ON IT COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.
*** SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! ***
All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved!!!
Trade-ins welcome!!!
Open 7 DAYS A WEEK (Monday Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 6pm, Sunday 12pm to 5pm, excluding statutory holidays)
Address:
Vehicle Features
